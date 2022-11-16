The all-new Toyota Prius gets a major redesign to go with a new PHEV variant

Let’s shift our attention away from the next-gen Innova for a minute and turn our eyes on the other new Toyota that’s just broken cover: the all-new Prius. This reveal comes just a few days after the first teasers came out.

If you were the ones who thought the old Prius looked really dated, then we reckon you’re going to like this. For this redesign, Toyota has opted for a much sleeker and more futuristic look. The car has minimal lines and sharp edges, giving it a very smooth appearance—it actually reminds us a lot of the Mazda 3’s physique.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The front end boasts eye-catching C-shaped headlights up top and a wide opening with silver and black plastic trim underneath. At the rear, it still has the Prius-like shape but with modern styling, accentuated mainly by the massive lightbar on the tailgate.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, you get a black-laden cabin with hints of red all around. A digital instrument cluster is mounted high on the dash, and this is paired with a large touchscreen display mounted front and center. The new Prius also gets ambient lighting that isn’t all for show—it’s linked to the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite. Whenever the vehicle will provide an audible warning, the lights inside the cabin flash first “to create a more reassuring driving experience.”

Multiple powertrain configurations are available with the all-new Prius. There’s a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid system that churns out a total output of 220hp while maintaining the same fuel efficiency as its predecessor. Two series-parallel hybrid system setups are also available—one with a 2.0-liter engine capable of 190hp and the other with a 1.8-liter mill.

PHOTO BY Toyota

As mentioned earlier, the Prius comes with TSS features. It also gets two 100 VAC/1,500 W accessory power outlets that enable the use of the vehicle as an external power supply. This can be done without having to turn on the gasoline engine. PHEV models, meanwhile, are equipped with a solar charging system that’s enough to generate up to 1,250km of range per year.

Considering just how many hybrid Toyotas we have here in our market, do you think the all-new Prius is something Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) should consider inserting into its lineup?

More photos of the all-new Toyota Prius 2023:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

