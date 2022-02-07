The Mitsubishi Montero Sport has been given the Arctic Trucks treatment

After introducing its go-anywhere LC300 to the world, Arctic Trucks is back with yet another new beefed-up SUV from its garage: the Mitsubishi Montero Sport AT35.

As with the tuner’s previous builds, the main goal here was to bolster the Montero’s off-road capabilities. The SUV now sits on 17-inch Arctic Trucks aluminum-alloy wheels shod in chunky all-terrain tires. Its front and rear shocks and springs have also been replaced with an OME heavy-duty suspension setup for enhanced performance.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

Of course, a few aesthetic changes can be seen here as well. The Montero Sport AT35 sports some wheel-arch extensions and fender modifications. The Arctic Trucks logo has also been plastered on the doors and the mudguards.

The mods ultimately resulted in a wider front and rear track. Ground clearance is up from 218mm to 270mm, approach angle from 30 to 34.5 degrees, and departure angle from 24.2 to 28.8 degrees. No changes to the available diesel and petrol engines were made, though.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

Both manual and automatic variants can be spec’d with this kit, which is now available in Russia. Would you dress up your Montero like this if the kit were available in the Philippines? Check out more photos of it below.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

