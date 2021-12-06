Arctic Trucks’ take on the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser looks like it can go anywhere

This beast of an SUV? Oh, it’s nothing—just the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser after Arctic Trucks got its eager hands on it. A beauty, isn’t it?

As with all releases from the go-anywhere specialist, the burly new look only comes second to the performance upgrades. Arctic Trucks has done so much to this thing that we reckon it’ll tear through any kind of terrain you throw at it.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

Without going into too many specifics, the company says that it has re-engineered the LC300’s frame. Considerable work has been done to the wheel arches to fit new 17-inch Arctic Truck alloys wrapped in massive 35-inch all-terrain tires.

The suspension has been enhanced and reinforced, but Arctic Trucks highlights that the SUV retains its OEM electronically controlled functionality. These vehicles end up with a maximum ground clearance of 270mm—considerably higher than the stock version’s 230mm or 220mm. Both these alterations provide the Arctic Trucks LC300 with improved entry and departure angles for more off-road versatility.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

Other upgrades seen here include anti-corrosion coating on the SUV’s frame, extended Arctic Trucks sidesteps, Arctic Trucks mudguards, and Arctic Trucks badging. Each purchase also comes with certification from the brand to ensure you aren’t getting a knock-off. The company has also calibrated the speedometer to accommodate the changes above.

The most capable take on the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser yet? Possibly. At the very least, these have to rank near the top of the list, right? What do you think?

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

