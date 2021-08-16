The electric Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner comes with a special leather-bound key

What’s the definition of ‘luxury’? Ask a dictionary and you’ll get ‘a state of great comfort or elegance, especially when involving great expense.’ But if dictionaries came illustrated—and wouldn’t life be more fun, though our bookshelves under considerable strain, if they did—you’d likely see the picture below.

Because buyers of the new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner, a posh version of an already posh car, get an extra treat on top of their exquisitely trimmed sedan. “Flying Spur Mulliner customers receive leather-bound keys in a unique, Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, which matches the three-colour cabin configuration of their car,” we’re informed by Bentley. Life goals, and all that.

The headline, however, is that this is the first electrified Mulliner product, with all three of the Spur’s powertrains—V6 hybrid as well as V8 and W12 gasoline engines—on the options list. You want W12 for full waft and excess, but the hybrid if you crave even more silence. Or have lost sleep following the UN climate report...

New Mulliner touches are spread throughout the car. Highlights include the ‘Diamond-in-Diamond’ quilting, each diamond boasting 712 individual stitches. Count up the diamonds and that’s a lot of stitching. There are electrically controlled veneered picnic tables for those relaxing in the back, with a recess in each for a pen, a stylus, or a Cheese String.

Worried you’re missing out in the driver’s seat? There’s a brushed silver clock and bespoke Mulliner graphics in the digital dial display. Those outside, meanwhile, get to enjoy new 22-inch wheels (with self-leveling logos), newly chromed grilles, and an illuminated Flying B.

But it’s all about that key box, right?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

