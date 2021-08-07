Five ultra-rare, ultra-long Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines are up for sale

Chances like this don’t come up very often. This is your chance to own one of five Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines, built and delivered to a customer in 2015, but never registered or driven. Though if you can afford one, you can likely afford all five. So go on, keep them together as the most opulent five-pack of cars ever.

It’d be entirely understandable if you asked, ‘What the heck is a Mulsanne Grand Limousine?’ given that the Mulsanne is already fairly grand and limo-like.

Well, it’s a Mulsanne for the poshest prom or hen night ever, its length stretched by a whole meter. Not to accommodate wildly unsafe bench seating and a glitterball, though; nope, this one’s all about maximum luxury and a ‘passenger experience like no other’ for the four people in the back.

Continue reading below ↓

Yep, four. Bentley’s Mulliner team elongated an already long car and slotted in a pair of rear-facing seats between the driving end of the Mulsanne and the sitting end. Each chair has its own aircon system, and despite the additional seating, there’s more headroom than before, too.

Worried about facing two other humans after nearly 18 months at home? A drinks cabinet with crystal flutes and tumblers should ensure conversation starts tumbling out of you shortly after the journey commences. Once you’re all really opening up, simply frost over the electrochromic glass separating you from the driver for full privacy, with an intercom on hand should you need to hastily pull over at the side of the road for any reason.

Up front is the same 6.75-liter V8 engine as other Mulsannes, producing 505hp and 1,018Nm of torque. The 21-inch wheels are unique and treated to ensure they complement the paintwork, while the Flying B up front is engraved with ‘Coachbuilt by Mulliner.’ You’ll never guess why.

And speaking of paintwork, you have a choice. The car you see here is Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue (err, silver on blue), but if that’s not taking your fancy, you can also have Damson over Black Crystal (pink on black), Onyx over Candy Red (black on red), Rubino Red over Light Gazelle (we’ve absolutely no idea), and single-tone Black Sapphire. They come with a variety of woods and leathers with names even more ludicrous.

But as we’ve said, save yourself the stress of choosing and enjoy the luxury of all five. They’re being sold by Bentley Emirates—the cars having been sold to but then unused by an owner from the United Arab Emirates—with delivery “anywhere in the world available as required.” Tempted?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

