The Bentley Unifying Spur proudly wears its colors

Bentley has made a Flying Spur art car. Called the Unifying Spur, its design is a very colorful signpost to how diverse the British carmaker wants to make its business.

“The 101-year-old company is going through unparalleled change on its journey towards a climate-positive future,” we’re told. Bentley is clearly a fan of talking about itself in the third person.

PHOTO BY Bentley

Continue reading below ↓

“Recognizing the fundamental importance of diverse experiences and perspectives to drive creativity and innovation, Bentley aims to become the most diverse luxury car manufacturer. To this end it has set a target of increasing diversity in management to 30 percent by 2025.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Designed by painter and sculptor Rich Morris, the Spur’s design features the ‘love is love’ emblem and all the colors of the Progress flag—the Pride rainbow with the addition of black, brown, pink, and white to represent people of color, trans communities, and those living with (or who’ve suffered at the hand of) HIV. The aim is for this Spur to “represent the unifying power of humanity, regardless of race, creed or sexuality.”

PHOTO BY Bentley

Continue reading below ↓

Thus, the Unifying Spur lands rather neatly as European Diversity Month draws to a close, and the pride celebrations of June begin. The car will waft effortlessly around on a tour of events, showing how much diverse employment underpins Bentley’s plans for the future besides making its cars fully electric by the end of the decade.

What do you reckon? Is one of the most important art cars yet also one of the most eye-catching?

PHOTO BY Bentley

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.