Bilstein’s Toyota Supra ‘Tracktool’ makes 463hp and 626Nm

The Toyota Supra is already a beastly sports car in itself, packing a 335hp, 500Nm 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine under its hood. But to no surprise, that hasn’t exactly stopped aftermarket tuners from squeezing out more horses from the Supra’s straight-six mill and giving the car even more track-focused upgrades.

The newest addition to the Internet’s growing collection of heavily-tuned Supras is Bilstein’s ‘Tracktool.’ From the outside, it looks subtle, like a ‘regular’ Supra plastered with Bilstein decals with yellow and blue stripes. Once you step inside the cabin, however, you’ll see this thing means business.

This one’s been given new Recaro race seats that not only provide a lower seating position, but also cut the weight by about 20kg per seat. The car also gets a new steering wheel with an LED shift indicator courtesy of Neidfaktor, which allows the driver to shift in time without having to take his eyes off the road to look at the tachometer.

But of course, this wouldn’t be a real track-ready car without new roll bars. Bilstein has fitted the Supra with a Club Sport bar from Wiechers Sport that’s made of chrome-molybdenum steel, drastically improving the safety of the car in the event of a rollover.

Now, on to the exciting part: performance. Bilstein gave the Supra a new exhaust system, improving both sound and power output. This resulted in an initial 20hp and 25Nm boost just by tweaking some pipes alone.

Naturally, that doesn’t end there. After tuning the Supra’s straight-six even further, Bilstein was able to get an extra 100hp out of the engine. All in all, these guys came up to a total output of 463hp and 626Nm of torque. A 120hp, 126Nm jump? Not too shabby at all.

How will all this power translate to on the track, though? Well, the Tracktool isn’t done just yet—Bilstein has yet to tune the suspension as of this writing—but initial testing has shown that this Supra can do 100-200mph (161-322kph) in 8.03sec.

Just for a bit of context, that makes it significantly faster than the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. The Merc, with its 500hp+ 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, completes the same run in 8.7sec. Again, not too shabby at all.

We know it’s still an unfinished project, but would you take one for yourself if you had the chance? Tell us what you think about the Tracktool in the comments.

