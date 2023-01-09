BMW PH gives local 2-Series lineup more flexibility with addition of new variants

When the all-new BMW 2-Series was launched in April 2022, the model was only available in one variant: The 220i M Sport with a 2.0-liter turbo capable of 184hp and 300Nm.

Frankly, that introduction was fine—but the German carmaker has seen it fit to add to the local lineup with two new trims.

PHOTO BY BMW Philippines

New to BMW’s Philippine 2-Series lineup are the 218i Coupé M Sport and M240i xDrive Coupé. Check out their prices below:

BMW 2-Series 2023

BMW 218i Coupé M Sport - P3,590,000 BMW M240i xDrive Coupé - P4,890,000

First, let’s check out the more affordable of the two units. The 218i Coupé M Sport now serves as the base variant and comes equipped with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine that drives 156hp and 250Nm to the rear wheels. Shifting is handled by an eight-speed automatic, and its 0-100kph time is set at 8.7 secs.



Upgrades include the M High Gloss Shadow Line, M Sport Suspension, M Rear Spoiler, and 18-inch M Light alloy wheels with a double-spokes style and bicolor scheme. Inside, you’ll find sports seats, a BMW M leather steering wheel, as well as paddle shifters.

Now, the M240i xDrive Coupé. This performance variant boasts a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine capable of a whopping 374hp and 500Nm of torque. It runs on all four wheels, comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and has a 0-100kph time of just 4.3 seconds.



This pocket rocket gets the M Aerodynamic Package with an M spoiler out back. Other add-ons include a ‘BMW M 50 Years’ badge, M sport brakes in Dark Blue Metallic, as well as larger 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in run-flat tires. Its insides are fitted with luxurious leather with Vernasca Décor upholstery, too.

One for buyers on a budget, and one for those looking to conquer the track. Take your pick.

More photos of the BMW 2-Series













