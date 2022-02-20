You can actually buy BMW’s latest Art Car by Jeff Koons

Big news in the world of colorful cars: Jeff Koons—the man behind one of the greatest ever BMW Art Cars, the 2010 M3 GT2 that competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans—has got his paintbrushes out once again to create this striking 8-Series Gran Coupe.

PHOTO BY BMW

Bold pop-arty design, isn’t it? Koons says: “It is sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual,” and that “the lines are getting bigger on their journey from the hood towards the trunk, creating a sense of forward movement just as the ‘POP!’ and the vapor thrust design elements do.”

Certainly some strong colors in there—eleven of them on the exterior alone, in fact—and that’s before you get to the interior and see the red and blue seats that apparently reflect “the colors of superheroes from the comic book universe.”

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

Oh, and unusually for an Art Car, BMW is actually putting the M850i-based 8 X JEFF KOONS into production. Yep, 99 examples will be built for you to actually buy. There’s no word on price, but apparently, each car takes 200 hours to paint. All come with Koons’s signature on the cupholder panel and a certificate to say you haven’t just painted it yourself in the garage.

What do we think, Internet?

More photos of the 8 X JEFF KOONS BMW Art Car:

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

