BMW M cars next year can be spec’d with these old-school roundels

The first rule of owning a BMW M car is you absolutely do talk about owning a BMW M car. And from January 2022, you’ll be able to declare your love of BMW’s famous Motorsport division via a brand-new set of roundels and emblems.

M turns 50 next year, and any customer who orders an M car (or M Sport packaged car) can opt for the delightful badges you see in the images above. As you don’t need to be told, these emblems are inspired by BMW’s classic Motorsport logo, which signal “passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand.”

It’s not a gimmick, though. These logos with the blue, red, and violet ‘shifted semicircles’ were used back in 1973 on BMW M’s first racing car, and only shifted to the three stripes you know—and proudly glue to the back of your 118d—on the BMW M1.

Do you know what each color stands for? Of course you do, because you’re a BMW M fan! But if you don’t, “blue stands for BMW, while the red symbolizes racing and the violet expresses the connection between the two.” Violet has in time changed to dark blue and okay, let’s move on to something other than colors.

Actually, wait, there are colors. Fifty of them, in fact, each an “iconic and historically significant” BMW paint finish available as of next year—stuff like Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, and Imola Red.

Anyway, some model news. Next year sees the launch of a “special model” of the BMW M4 (CS, maybe?), the new BMW M2, the first “electrified high-performance” BMW M car, and of course, the BMW M3 Touring, at which point you can just stop doing everything else because a turbo straight-six-engined performance BMW wagon means we’ve completed cars.

That’ll be a car you absolutely do talk about…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

