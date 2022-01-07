The ‘InnerSpace’ is the latest Cadillac concept you’ll never see in showrooms

What is Cadillac for?

In the ’50s, it was all about pink, chrome, and fins like space rockets. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Cadillacs seemed to become the murdered-out weapon of choice for all hip-hop music videos.

For the 2020s, Cadillac wants to go all ‘future.’ It has plans to develop a fleet of EVs and offer a premium, home-grown American rival to Tesla. So, to show us where it’s going, Cadillac has done the sensible thing and built another concept car that you’ll never drive, sit in, or see. Unlucky.

It’s called the InnerSpace, and it’s everything you’d expect. Enormous. Electric. Self-driving. Despite being as long as a powerboat, it only seats two passengers. And given they won’t be occupied by driving it, the interior is designed to help them relax. Natural light, comfy reclined seating.

Pah, who cares? Surely, what people really want is a handy charging port while doomscrolling their phone.

The InnerSpace follows 2021’s PersonalSpace (a vertical-take off flying pod) and SocialSpace (a six-seater autonomous minivan) concepts, which you’ll note have not been added to Cadillac dealerships. So, it seems that ‘what Cadillac is for’ right now is ‘very cool and forward-thinking cars that don’t actually exist.’

Bold strategy. Let’s see if it pays off for them.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

