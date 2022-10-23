This week in cars: All-new Honda BR-V coming next month, updated Nissan Leaf

“If you visited the (fairly) recent Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), then there’s a good chance you saw the second-gen Honda BR-V in the metal. That was a preview of the all-new MPV-Crossover, and many have been asking, when it will be launched.

“We finally have an answer for that as Honda has set November 21 as the official launch date for the redesigned BR-V. Not only that, you can now place a reservation for it too. With that, it’ll be about a month to go before you see it in showrooms nationwide.

“It’s perfect timing for the all-new BR-V's launch too since all of its competitors have either been given an update or totally re-engineered. Just look at the Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander, for instance. Heck, the 2023 BR-V also has the Hyundai Stargazer to contend with, as well as the Nissan Livina. The MPV market is now more competitive than ever.”

“Back in April, Nissan introduced some aesthetic tweaks to the Leaf, giving it flashy new wheels and a few tech enhancements here and there. Now, just about half a year later these upgrades have made it to our market.

“At the 2022 Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit, Nissan Philippines (NPI) officially unveiled the new and improved Leaf. The EV took center stage at NPI’s booth this year, and it came sporting one of the two new wheel designs that Nissan released for this model.

“In addition, the Leaf now also wears the sleek new Nissan badge, a logo that’s already made it to NPI’s dealers. Leaf units in our market now also come with the improved intelligent rearview mirror that promises better visibility.”

“Much to our delight, the first electric Rolls-Royce is a coupe, not some gallumphing SUV. “The Spectre is as important for us as the Silver Ghost.” Since the 40/50HP Ghost came out in 1906, he presumably doesn’t say this lightly. “This is the beginning of a new era for Rolls-Royce and it needs a celebration. A fastback coupe is an emotional car.” Its job is effectively to replace the spectacular Phantom Coupe, absent from the range since 2016.

The Spectre is absolutely a full-size Rolls-Royce. I mean, really big. Those wheels are 23 inches in diameter, a size that can make a Range Rover look like a Golf. It will do 515km (WLTP) on a charge. Of course drag matters, and BMW’s expertise via endless CFD and tunnel hours have got them down to a Cd of 0.25. Great work, chaps, but look at the size of it. It’s still going to take a lot of pushing through the air. Then there’s the 2,975kg unladen mass to think of. Even so, the Spectre claims 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds. That’s what motors front and back totalling 585hp and 490Nm can do for you.

“But most of all, it’s a fabulously decadent thing.

“As well as acting like a Rolls-Royce, the Spectre has to look like one. It’s certainly got the face—that Greek Temple grille and Spirit of Ecstasy mascot—except not quite the usual ones. The grille is the widest ever on a Rolls-Royce. But it’s largely impervious to air, because there’s no V12 to cool, and the priority is reducing turbulent drag. Its vanes are downlit at night for extra rolling theater. Meanwhile, sitting at its apex is a new interpretation of the image of Eleanor Thornton, leaning more forward into the breeze. Either side are split headlights, last seen on the Phantom Coupe. Their upper blades are permanently lit, and below them the main headlights loom out of an enigmatic smokey darkness.”

“Depending on your market, a Toyota with ‘GR Sport’ attached to it can be either of two things: A unit with actual performance upgrades, or one with just a handful of purely aesthetic enhancements.

“In the case of the RAV4 Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid over in Europe, Toyota’s gone with the latter. The compact SUV will soon be available in GR Sport trim, and the Japanese car brand has decided to give the thing improved drivability to go along with top-notch hybrid performance.

“The RAV4 GR Sport’s livelier handling comes courtesy of an upgraded suspension setup with stiffer springs and enhanced shock absorber settings—alterations expected to give the vehicle “a handling boost and offer a more engaging driving experience.” No changes to the powertrain, so expect up to 219hp in the RAV4 Hybrid and 302hp in the Plug-in Hybrid.”

