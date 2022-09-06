The Nissan Livina has been launched in PH with P1.029-M starting price

Another seven-seater has joined the local subcompact MPV segment. This time, it comes courtesy of Nissan with the all-new Livina.

While the model itself is a ‘new’ introduction to the local market, many of you will perhaps notice this vehicle’s similarity to the build of another local MPV. This is because the Livina is based on the same platform as the Xpander—a result of the alliance between the two Japanese car brands.

Still, there are some differences between the two MPVs, and depending on what you’re looking for, the Livina may tick some boxes its counterpart from Mitsubishi does not. For one thing, the face of the Livina is different thanks to the application of Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Beyond the face, the rest of this MPV should be very familiar. The 1.5-liter gasoline engine under the hood, for example, is identical to the Xpander’s with an output of 103hp and 141Nm of torque. Shifting is also handled by either a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual.

Below are the Nissan Livina’s official prices and variants:

Nissan Livina 2023

Nissan Livina 1.5 E MT – P1,029,000 Nissan Livina 1.5 EL AT – P,109,000 Nissan Livina 1.5 VE AT – P1,149,000 Nissan Livina 1.5 VL AT – P1,209,000

Some things to note? Only the top-spec Livina comes equipped with leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a colored information display on the center console. The inclusion of a reverse camera, parking sensors, and features like a traction control system, hill start assist, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also limited to just the two highest variants.

Something tells us this isn’t the last our market will see of the Nissan and Mitsubishi alliance. So, which MPV did it better? Let us know in the comments. You can also watch our quick walkaround video below:

Nissan Livina 2023 preview:

