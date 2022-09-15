PIMS 2022: The all-new Honda BR-V is coming to PH soon

Our prediction was correct. Honda Cars Philippines’ mystery display for the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is indeed the all-new BR-V. What’s more, the Japanese carmaker has announced that the subcompact SUV is slated for a local release soon.

The Honda BR-V was one of the first models to help usher in the era of the subcompact SUV. That was several years ago already, though, and the landscape looks drastically different now.

With a plethora of high-riding seven-seaters like the Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander Cross already available locally, is waiting on Honda’s offering to arrive worth it? After seeing it in the metal, we have to say the answer is yes.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The main thing this Honda has going for it over its potential competition is that its design is distinctly its own. It’s not a more rugged version of this or that—it is the BR-V.

The exterior of the vehicle conveys a rugged presence while at the same time keeping the overall look classy. A pronounced grille and aggressive headlights are the main highlights up front, while clean surfaces and simple albeit strong character lines carry the look towards the rear.

Inside, you’re greeted by a stealthy cabin vibe made up of the usual dark surfaces and contrasting pieces of trim. We’re glad to see the presence of physical A/C controls, too. The second- and third-row seats fold down flat and make a wide variety of storage configurations available to the owner, so you’re good to go whether you plan on carrying people or cargo.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

No official specs for the Philippine market have been revealed yet, but units over in Thailand come powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine that generates 119hp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. This comes paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and Honda claims the 2023 BR-V is capable of up to 16.1km/L.

We’ll have more information on this thing’s local launch as soon as it’s made available. Is this a release that you’ll be keeping an eye on?

More photos of the Honda BR-V 2023:

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

