The all-new Chevrolet Colorado will make you wish the pickup stayed around in PH

Last year saw a major shift in Chevrolet Philippines’ local business strategy, with the car manufacturer opting to shift its focus from large pickups and midsize SUVs to smaller, more affordable crossovers.

With the American car manufacturer’s production operations in Thailand coming to a close, this was a move those familiar with the industry could see from a mile away. Still, it was painful seeing a mainstay like the Colorado go—more so now that the all-new one has been revealed in the US.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The fresh new look is in line with the rest of the car brand’s contemporary lineup, featuring muscular design cues that will give even the toughest-looking trucks in the segment a run for their money.

This is especially true for the vehicle’s new higher-end Trail Boss and Desert Boss variants that come equipped with off-road-specific chassis and aesthetic enhancements. These include a lifted suspension that provides superior ground clearance (the ZR2 rides an impressive 273mm off the ground), a widened stance, and larger 18-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The cabin sees a massive step up both in terms of quality and tech. There’s a better mix of durable plastic and nice soft-touch materials now, and some popping contrast stitching helps live up a mainly stealthy overall cabin vibe. You can help your interior stand out even more with red or yellow seatbelts in specific variants, too.

Interior features include a wireless smartphone charging pad, electronic parking brake, sunroof, and a large 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Powering the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is a new 2.7-liter turbocharged diesel engine capable of either 237hp and 351Nm, 310hp and 529Nm, or 310hp and 583Nm of torque. Shifting duties will be handled by a new 8-speed automatic transmission. There are also five selectable drive modes, available depending on your variant of choice: Normal, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, Terrain, and Baja.

The all-new Chevrolet Colorado will hit the US market in early 2023. So, how do you think this would have fared against the 2023 Ford Ranger if it remained in our market? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado:

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

