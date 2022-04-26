Chevrolet confirms that hybrid and electric Corvette Stingrays are in the works

How long did we have to wait for a mid-engined Corvette—about 65 years? Well, you spend a lifetime holding out for a revolution and then two turn up in the same decade.

Fresh from ditching its rear-engine configuration in 2020, Chevrolet has announced that a hybrid version of the Corvette Stingray is coming in 2023. And that a fully-electric version will follow it.

Need a moment to sit down? No? We’ll continue. The US car giant has posted a short teaser (embedded for your convenience below) on its social media channels, depicting a heavily camouflaged and icicle-covered ’Vette drifting on some snow.

Few details can be garnered from the video, but...does that look like four-wheel-drive to you?

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Chevrolet is staying tight-lipped for now, saying only that we’ll learn more about the ‘electrified’ Corvette Stingray at a later date. Although it’ll evidently be launched next year, no timeline is given for the electric model.

Thoughts? The latest C8 generation only landed in the Philippines at the tail end of 2021, but there’s still no word if the 5.5-liter, 670hp Z06 will make it across the pond. So the hybrid Corvette might still be some way off for us…

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

