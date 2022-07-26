Chevrolet ready to launch new Seeker compact crossover on July 28

How do you grow your SUV market share if you’ve already filled up all the traditional segments? Simple. You fill in the gaps of your lineup with an entirely new model in a new sub-segment. Chevrolet is one of the latest car manufacturers to join the fray with its all-new crossover model.



The bow-tie brand is about to add another high-riding model to its growing portfolio of crossovers and SUVs. On July 28, the American carmaker will launch its new Seeker crossover. The first official image shows the vehicle’s sporty shape and low roofline, giving it more of a sporty vibe than a traditional upright SUV.

The Seeker incorporates Chevrolet’s latest global design language. Some of these include a ‘sharply flared front face’ and a ‘well-defined contour line.’

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology - PRC

While most of those mentioned are not visible in the teaser photo, GM Authority obtained some information and images from the “Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.” Like most recent Chevy SUV models, the Seeker gets the trendy split headlight layout with separate daytime running lights.

The black lower cladding and wheel arch trim visually slims down the body to give it an even sleeker appearance. It will be available in various trim levels, including Chevy’s sporty RS trim that usually includes sharper wheels, heaps of gloss back trim and some red RS badges.



GM Authority also reports that the Seeker will supposedly be powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine which puts out 177hp. According to the leaked data, the new Chevy SUV should measure 4,536mm long, 1,821mm wide and 1,564mm tall, and rides on a long 2,700mm wheelbase.

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology - PRC

To help you visualize this, it’s about the size of a Mazda CX-5, but is significantly lower thanks to its more car-like profile. For now, we’ll file these leaked figures in the ‘rumors’ folder and wait for the official numbers.



Will we see the Seeker here? It’s too early to tell if GM plans to export its new SUV to other markets, but with TCCCI already selling the Chinese-built Tracker, it seems possible. Oh, and before any of you ask, the new Trailblazer sold here is sourced from Korea.



Based on the teaser shot above and the tidbits of information we shared, are you excited to see this new Chevy crossover SUV? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

