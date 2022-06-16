The new Mazda CX-5 is finally here, and it now packs a turbo

If we’re talking crossovers, the current-generation Mazda CX-5 has long been one of the best-rounded packages in the market thanks to its good looks, premium interior, and engaging drive. And because of its form factor, you could also argue it was the most practical offering in the brand’s lineup.

For 2022, Mazda Philippines is beefing up the CX-5 with a refresh that makes the vehicle both more stylish and more capable. However, to maintain flexibility in its lineup, the company will continue to make the current versions of the CX-5 available in the market.

With that, this is what the 2022 Mazda CX-5 lineup now looks like:

2022 Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5 AWD Turbo - P2,380,000 Mazda CX-5 AWD Sport - P1,990,000 Mazda CX-5 FWD Sport - P1,890,000

As the new top-of-the-line offering, the CX-5 AWD Turbo flaunts a noticeably more upscale look compared to the two more affordable versions. There’s a new three-dimensional grille, altered front and rear bumpers, as well as redesigned headlights and taillights. The vehicle also rides on new 19-inch wheels finished in bright silver, and buyers also have the choice of the new Zicron Sand Metallic and Polymetal Gray exterior colors.

Some of the CX-5’s insides have been changed, too. New seats and a reinforced body will supposedly provide occupants with a more stable ride, and Mazda also claims the cabin will flaunt improved NVH levels. Some other premium elements worth noting here include Deep Red Nappa leather and attractive satin chrome trim.

The meat of this refresh, however, is what’s found underneath the CX-5 AWD Turbo’s hood. With a new 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 250hp at 5,000rpm and 434Nm of torque at 2,000rpm, the new top-spec offering is now by far the most powerful variant in the lineup. It’s all-wheel-drive, of course.

The CX-5 AWD Turbo also comes equipped with new I-Active safety technologies like lane departure warning, Smart Brake Support, and Driver Attention Alert. This is on top of the six-airbag setup you’ll find across the entire CX-5 range.

Practical, pretty, and now more potent. Is the Mazda CX-5 now the most attractive offering in its segment?

More photos of the 2022 Mazda CX-5

