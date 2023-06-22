Save the date: Three variants of the Chevrolet Trax will be launched on July 4th in PH

We already confirmed earlier this month that the Chevrolet Trax will be returning to the local market with a new look, engine, and platform. We come bearing new details now: The official launch date for this new-gen subcompact crossover has been confirmed for July 4th, and we now know exactly which engine and variants we’re gonna get.

That engine is the 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline straight-three with 137hp and 219Nm of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, and in other markets, the combo claims 12km/L in city driving.

The three variants we will be getting are:

Chevrolet Trax 2024 variants in PH

Chevrolet Trax LT Chevrolet Trax Redline Chevrolet Trax RS

Chevrolet says this latest model is now 279mm longer and 51mm wider than its predecessor, but what really beefs up its road presence is the crossover’s much bolder styling. If you still remember the unimposing little runabout from before, there’s no trace of that here—instead you have menacing headlights and a massive grille, aggressive lines and contours on the body, and a purposeful-looking rear end.

We’ll be able to take a closer look at the interior soon enough, but highlights here are the floating infotainment system angled toward the driver’s side of the cockpit. It has an eight-inch touchscreen for the LT variant, and an 11-inch unit with an eight-inch digital instrument panel for the Redline and the RS, plus a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

If you go for the RS trim, you get wireless phone charging, a power liftgate with height adjustment, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a sunroof on top of standard equipment like an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a reversing camera.

That’s all the new info we have for now, but in two weeks’s time, we’ll bring you the complete details. So, looking forward to the Trax’s comeback?

