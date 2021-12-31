The DAMD Little D is a Suzuki kei van with a Land Rover Defender’s face

Remember DAMD? If the name doesn’t ring a bell, let us refresh your memory. The company made waves not too long ago after giving the Suzuki Jimny a face transplant and replacing its mug with that of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen’s.

Well, the company is at it again. This time, though, instead of a legitimate off-roader like the Jimny, it’s slapping a Land Rover Defender’s face onto a Suzuki Every kei van—proving once again that making cars look like other cars no matter how absurd the swap is can be a viable business strategy.

The result? Say hello to the DAMD Little D:

PHOTO BY DAMD

There really isn’t too much to this thing. What DAMD has done here is trade in the typical kei car design cues for the boxy, no-frills edges of the Defender. The green paint job is a nice touch, too, and it even comes with ‘Little D’ lettering hanging over the grille instead of ‘Defender.’

It’s definitely absurd. Hell, some might even consider it tacky. But hey, we have to admit that we actually kind of like it. The DAMN Little D is still currently under development, but the company says eager customers can expect a launch sometime in the summer of 2022.

