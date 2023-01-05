The Suzuki Jimny takes center stage at DAMD’s 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon booth

DAMD Inc. is a Japanese garage that specializes in making the current-generation Jimny look like the G-Class. Its ‘Little G’ creations are such a hit, in fact, that the company is making them the main attraction at its 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon display.

For 2023, the company is injecting three new Little G versions into its lineup: The Little G Traditional, Little G Advance, and Little G Adventura.

PHOTO BY DAMD

The Traditional Little G is easily the one we find the most appealing. Its retro paint job and matte black components give it an appearance that’s equal parts classic and rugged. The wooden accents on its roof rack are a really nice touch, too.

The other two units are more straightforward. DAMD says the Advance is a more modern take on the Little G package featuring a two-tone exterior finish and some neat chrome accents. The Adventura, meanwhile, gets a massive new roof rack and an intense-looking roof-mounted LED light bar.

PHOTO BY DAMD

Other DAMD creations TAS visitors can look forward to seeing this year include a handful of modified kei cars and vans. And the company will also be selling scale models of its aftermarket-clad offerings.

Would you do this to your Jimny if you had the money? Let us know in the comments section.

PHOTO BY DAMD

PHOTO BY DAMD

PHOTO BY DAMD

PHOTO BY DAMD