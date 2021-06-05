Fool people into thinking you have a McLaren Senna GTR with this bodykit

What do you do if you desperately want a McLaren Senna GTR, but you’re around one million pounds short of the £1.3 million (P87.61 million) asking price? It’s a question we’re often asked...

PHOTO BY DarwinPro

Well, now we have an answer. You give US-based company DarwinPro a call, and order a new £13,000 (P876,000) Se²GTR bodykit for the 720S.

Yep, under all that exposed carbon fiber and ginormous rear wing is a bog-standard McLaren 720S—though here ‘bog-standard’ still means 710hp, 769Nm of torque, and a 0-100kph time of 2.9sec. It’s certainly not slow, and you might even fool a few people into thinking you’ve made the 825hp GTR road-legal...

PHOTO BY DarwinPro

Well, maybe. As long as they don’t look too hard and don’t notice the lack of a roof scoop or the absence of the giant vents in front of the real GTR’s rear wheels. Okay, so you’re probably not going to be fooling anyone, but it’s an impressive showpiece, no?

Thoughts in the comments below, please.

PHOTO BY DarwinPro

PHOTO BY DarwinPro

PHOTO BY DarwinPro

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

