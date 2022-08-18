Dodge is making sure the Charger and Challenger go out with a bang

In case you weren’t aware, the 2023 model year will represent the final year of Dodge Charger and Challenger production. In their current form, anyway. Sad times.

And so, as a celebration, Dodge has announced that it will unveil no fewer than seven special-edition 2023 models throughout this year, with the last being shown at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November. Seven. Busy year ahead.

Dodge says six of the special editions “share a connection to iconic Dodge vehicles from the past” so feel free to start speculating on what they might be…

Every 2023 Charger and Challenger—not just the specials—will also be getting a commemorative ‘Last Call’ plaque under its hood, while the brilliantly named heritage colors B5 Blue, Plum Crazy Purple (shown on the four-door Charger above), and Sublime Green will be reintroduced as options.

Demon, Hellcat, Redeye, Scat Pack, Shaker, Jailbreak. Those are just some of your current Charger/Challenger options. So, what do we think these new special editions will be like? And just how bonkers will Dodge go as it sends its muscle car heroes off into the sunset? We can’t wait to find out.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

