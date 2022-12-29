Can you guess what Toyota is hiding underneath this Defender skin?

The Suzuki Jimny isn’t the only Japanese offering you can Defender-fy. In fact, any car can be made to look like the iconic British SUV—if you try hard enough.

This is the TFender by Japanese tuner ESB. You know, the same garage responsible for those slammed Jimny units we featured on the website recently. Granted, some mental gymnastics are in order if you want to claim this Toyota ProBox looks like the Defender. But you can see the resemblance, can’t you?

Obviously, there’s the ‘TFender’ lettering that uses the same font as the legendary Defender. The front end of the vehicle has also been modified to mimic the Brit’s and now features a similar grille and bumper design. Lastly, the headlights have been squared off a bit and now flaunt round lighting signatures. Capping the look off is a set of off-road rubbers and rugged aftermarket wheels finished in clean white.

The most expensive add-on here is the new front bumper thanks to its ¥90,000 (around P37,000) price tag. This is followed by the rear bumper at ¥60,000 (just over P25,000).

Well, that’s one way to go about making your Toyota stand out. Just don’t go rolling into a Land Rover Defender meetup expecting to blend in.

