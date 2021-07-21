After electrifying the Porsche 911, Everrati has now done its work on the Ford GT40

Here’s one that might just rattle the purists. Everrati’s last electric car conversion was a Porsche 911, and even though it was a 964-gen Tiptronic—i.e. not a mega-money rarity—the bottom half of the internet was not best pleased. And now… it’s done a GT40.

Yikes. But before you worry a Le Mans-winning racecar has been wheeled from a museum and given a disrespectful heart transplant, worry not. This isn’t a Ford GT40. Everrati is working with Superformance—‘the leading manufacturer of 1960s-era continuation component sports cars’—on what’s effectively a replica rather than the real thing. Which means it’ll be sold new and with a zero-emission powertrain that could just swing it onto your company car scheme. Imagine that?

“As with all Everrati vehicles, meticulous attention to detail is being applied to key factors such as battery location and weight distribution to maintain and enhance the character and soul of the original,” we’re promised. Development is underway with a prototype chassis being worked on as we type, so there are no firm spec numbers to digest at the moment.

Expect the sound-symposing software shown off in Everrati’s 911 to be cranked up several notches here, and a more integral part to the plug-in GT40 experience. It could even work with a bunch of different power maps to simulate the experience of a manual gearbox.

It’s all part of Everrati’s plan to turn the heads of people like us—enthusiasts who might not yet have found that car that convinces them to take the plunge into EV ownership.

“I don’t think these are people who just want to get on the bandwagon; they genuinely love cars,” Everrati CEO Justin Lunny told TopGear.com when we asked who his customers really are.

“It’s getting people like us into these things and actually enjoying them. We don’t want to bring people kicking and screaming, we want to get them into an EV because they actually want it.

“We will have succeeded if we get petrolheads to view this as a good idea. It’s still fun, it’s still engaging, it still looks the nuts, and it’s something you can really enjoy. People have had Teslas for ten years and now want something to enjoy at the weekend."

His Superformance counterpart, Lance Stander, said: “Justin and the team at Everrati have a compelling vision for the future, along with the engineering pedigree and expertise to reimagine this automotive icon for the 21st century. While I will always love a V8-powered vehicle, there is no doubting the ultra-high performance of Everrati’s advanced EV powertrains.”

We’ve a feeling you might have something to say. Please do so below…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

