Classic meets cutting edge in this beautiful, electrified Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda

This is a fully-restored and fully-electric Mercedes-Benz SL, and before an apoplectic mist descends upon thine brows, a note: The electric conversion is fully-reversible.

PHOTO BY Everrati

Everrati, builders of electric Porsche 911s and GT40s and Land Rover Defenders, has teamed up with Hilton & Moss to reinvigorate one of the car world’s stone-cold classics...by tearing it down to its bare shell.

From there, it’s repaired to maintain the car’s structural integrity, resealed, and fitted with a 57kWh battery pack featuring “advanced battery management and temperature control,” along with a new three-phase AC motor and single-speed custom gearbox. There’s regenerative braking, too.

PHOTO BY Everrati

PHOTO BY Everrati

Everrati quotes 180hp and 550Nm of torque, which are both bigger numbers than the combustion-engined 280SL managed. Quicker, obviously, 0-100kph taking 7sec, while the range sits at just over 255km.

Prices start from £295,000 (P19.1 million), which is obviously a lot of money, and so we go back to the top—the entire conversion is reversible, “maintaining value and options into the future,” according to Everrati.

PHOTO BY Everrati

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

