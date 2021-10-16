This 323kph Ferrari Testarossa is one of the most tasteful restomods we’ve seen

Restomodding has gone absolutely wild in the past couple of years. It’s now a well-known fact that if you leave an old Porsche 911 unattended for more than a couple of hours, you’ll come back to find an extra 200hp, a ducktail spoiler, and a leather-filled interior (probably).

Strangely, though, there aren’t many companies applying the formula to Ferraris. Sure, there are plenty of recreations, revivals, and replicas, but Swiss company Officine Fioravanti wants you to know that this—its first-ever project—is a proper restomod.

It’s of course based on the iconic Testarossa in its most valuable Monospecchio and Monodado form, but Officine Fioravanti (we’ll shorten that to OF from now on to save us all time) says it’ll now offer “driving dynamics truly worthy of a contemporary super sports car.” It does reassure, however, that the work is done “without any idiosyncrasy.” For example: “Carbon fiber was not that widespread in the ’80s, so there is no trace of it on board the car.”

There’s no real change to the exterior styling, then, other than the addition of new wheels that measure 17 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear. The rest of those ’80s Pininfarina lines have lost none of their impact, have they?

The iconic 4.9-liter flat-12 has had some reworking, with power increasing from 385hp to 503hp. New internals mean it’ll rev to 9,000rpm, and top speed is up to a magical 323kph. Oh, and there’s a valve-controlled Inconel exhaust that you can open up for extra noise.

Other new bits include Öhlins electronically adjustable dampers, a nose-lift system, Brembo brakes with ABS, adjustable anti-roll bars, and a 12-stage traction control system. Blimey. Although despite all the additions, OF has also managed to trim 130kg from the Testarossa’s original curb weight. There’s a flat floor to improve the aero, too.

Inside, the interior is heavily updated, with the original plastic switches being replaced by aluminum units and a new Apple CarPlay-equipped head unit installed. This particular example gets wonderful brown leather, as well as a USB-C charging socket, a fancy luggage kit, and an original ’80s car phone that can now connect via Bluetooth to your mobile to make and receive calls.

We’re a little bit obsessed with this thing, although prices are being kept under wraps for now. Expect it to cost a lot.

