You can get the Fiat Topolino without doors...but with a shower

Fiat announced its cuter-than-cute fully-electric Topolino quadricycle several weeks back, and even with the sparse details given, we already liked it. Now, we have the specs.

As suspected, it gets a 6kW electric motor and a 5.5kWh battery—mirroring the Citroen Ami upon which it is based—with up to 75km of range and a top speed of 45kph. Plenty for tootling around town, less so if you want to go...anywhere else.

But that you already knew, and chances are you’ll have already made your mind up on whether you could feasibly own one of these things. If you’re in the yes camp, we can also tell you it measures 2.53 meters in length (compared to the Ami’s 2.41 meters), has a 7.2-meter turning circle, and takes four hours to charge from flat to full using a three-pin plug.

The available variants will consist of the ‘closed’ (doored/hard-topped) Topolino or the ‘open’ (doorless/soft-topped) Topolino Dolce Vita. However, all will get the same Verde Vita paintjob, all will get the same 14-inch wheels, and all will get the same two-seat interior.

But wait, because there are a couple of differences. The ‘closed’ version gets a sunblind for the roof and can be customized with wooden effect stickers on the doors, while the ‘open’ version gets unique door sills and door rope, optional striped stickers on the roof, and...a shower, as seen on the image above. Reminds us of the shower option for the Nissan Vanette.

There’ll be a grand total of five available accessories, too, including a luggage bag, a USB fan, a Bluetooth speaker, a thermal water bottle, and two seat covers that convert into beach towels when required. Should come in handy, given that you’ve just 63 liters of interior storage space to fit any other gear in.

More photos of the Fiat Topolino 2024:

