Confirmed: Toyota to launch all-new Wigo on July 14, prices start at P609k

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It looks like all the rumors and speculations we heard were right. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has finally confirmed that the all-new Wigo is on its way here.

The initial price list we got was right, too. As stated in the official press release, the base Wigo J MT will be priced at P609k, with the top-spec G CVT at P729k. No GR-S variant available yet at the launch. TMP has now also opened reservations as of this writing. You can check out the prices below.

Toyota Wigo 2024 prices

Toyota Wigo. 1.0 J MT – P609,000

Toyota Wigo 1.0 E CVT – P684,000

Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT – P729,000

PHOTO BY Toyota Indonesia

The carmaker has yet to release the official specs yet, though, but the price list does confirm that the Wigo will now get a continuously variable transmission. That means we can expect the hatch to retain the 66hp, 89Nm 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine.

You can finally quote us on this, folks. TMP will be holding the public reveal on July 14 at the Trinoma Activity Center, and the all-new model will be on display throughout that weekend until July 16. Keep an eye out for more of our content on those dates.

