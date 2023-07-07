Car News

Confirmed: Toyota to launch all-new Wigo on July 14, prices start at P609k

Our sources were right
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
Toyota Wigo 2024 teaser
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Wigo

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It looks like all the rumors and speculations we heard were right. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has finally confirmed that the all-new Wigo is on its way here.

The initial price list we got was right, too. As stated in the official press release, the base Wigo J MT will be priced at P609k, with the top-spec G CVT at P729k. No GR-S variant available yet at the launch. TMP has now also opened reservations as of this writing. You can check out the prices below.

Toyota Wigo 2024 prices

  • Toyota Wigo. 1.0 J MT – P609,000
  • Toyota Wigo 1.0 E CVT – P684,000
  • Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT – P729,000

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Update: P1.9-M still missing from the cash-on-the-road incident in Cebu
First drive: The Zenix is one heck of a gamble for Toyota

Toyota Wigo 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The carmaker has yet to release the official specs yet, though, but the price list does confirm that the Wigo will now get a continuously variable transmission. That means we can expect the hatch to retain the 66hp, 89Nm 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine.

You can finally quote us on this, folks. TMP will be holding the public reveal on July 14 at the Trinoma Activity Center, and the all-new model will be on display throughout that weekend until July 16. Keep an eye out for more of our content on those dates.

See Also

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now
Read Next
It’s official, the next-generation Toyota Prado is coming soon
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱