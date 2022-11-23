Ford has a new electric people hauler

Ford launched the new E-Transit Custom in May this year, so we doubt you’ll be too surprised to see this: the all-new E-Tourneo Custom.

Yep, it’s the people-carrier version of the one-tonne Transit, and this time it’s electric…

Well, it doesn’t have to be. Ford Pro is launching the new Tourneo Custom in diesel, plug-in hybrid, and EV forms. We’ll get the combustion-engined ones out the way first—in diesel form you can have 134hp, 148hp, or 168hp. You can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed auto, and there’s an all-wheel drive option on the lowest- and highest-powered iterations. All get independent rear suspension and can tow up to 2,500kg, and inside you can have a maximum of nine seats.

The PHEV pairs a 2.5-liter petrol engine with an 11.8kWh battery and an electric motor for 50km of EV range.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What kind of pricing can we expect from the 2023 Toyota Innova?

6 Key changes to the all-new Toyota Innova

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

It’s the E-Tourneo Custom that’s really interesting though. You can only have eight seats if you go EV, but you get a 74kWh battery and a 211hp motor. Range is up to 370km and there’s 125kW DC fast charging. Oh, and it’ll still tow up to 2,000kg.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Ford describes the Tourneo Custom as a ‘multi-activity vehicle’ (hence the kayak in the images above) and so the seats are mounted on sliding rails or can be removed completely. The EV also gets a 2.3kW output socket, while all Customs get a giant 13-inch touchscreen up front. Specs include Active, Sport, or the range-topping Titanium X.

Deliveries are set to begin in mid-2023. What do we think, folks?

More photos of the Ford E-Tourneo Custom 2023:

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.