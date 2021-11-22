The Ford Equator Sport looks like a decent alternative to the Territory

We wouldn’t mind if Ford brought in the Equator here as a more premium alternative to the Everest. We understand, though, if some of you don’t agree. The Equator might seem a bit too lavish for some people.

If you like how it looks and not what it brings to the table, however, then here’s something that might be of interest to you instead: the new Ford Equator Sport. It’s a downsized five-seater version of the SUV that could actually be a potential replacement for the Territory.

PHOTO BY Ford

The Equator Sport looks a lot like its bigger sibling, only it has more subdued styling. It gets a similar massive grille up front flanked by stylish headlights, but the foglamp housings are smaller and the bumper features less chrome.

The rear also has familiar taillights, but it no longer stretches the width of the vehicle. The bumper on this end has also been slightly redesigned to give the SUV a bulkier look.

The more significant changes can be found inside the cabin, where the Equator Sport boasts a five-seater layout with a mix of black and blue trim. This look provides a nice contrast to the whole interior.

As for its powertrain, this one is powered by a 1.5-liter turbopetrol. No actual figures on Ford’s website were provided, but various reports say that this engine is capable of producing 170hp and 260Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

So, is the new Equator Sport something you’d take over Ford Philippines’ hot-selling Territory? The comments section is open.

