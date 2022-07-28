Just launched: The all-new Ford Everest starts at P1.799-M, all-new Ranger at P1.198-M

The long wait is over, people. Ford Philippines has officially launched the all-new Ranger and all-new Everest in our market.

Both of these models pack a standard 2.0-liter turbodiesel that generates 168hp and 405Nm of torque. Top-spec variants of both the Ranger and Everest pack a more powerful 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine that churns out 207hp and 500Nm of torque. Transmission options for both models are a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a six-speed automatic. The Ranger’s base variants still come with a stick shift.

As for the prices, we’ve already released them a while back. But of course, we’ll still list them down here for your reference. The Ranger lineup starts at P1.198 million and tops out at P1.875 million, while the Everest range starts at P1.799 million and tops out at P2.495 million. Ford Philippines is also offering a five-year or 150,000km warranty for both models. You can see more details below:

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Ford Ranger 2023 prices

Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XL 4x4 MT - P1,198,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 MT - P1,198,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 AT - P1,273,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLT 4x2 AT - P1,374,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P1,474,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x4 AT - P1,594,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Wildtrak 4x2 AT - P1,569,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4 AT - P1,875,000

Ford Everest 2023 prices

Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Trend 4x2 AT - P1,799,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Limited 4x2 AT - P1,999,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P2,089,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Titanium+ 4x2 AT - P2,179,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4x4 AT - P2,495,000

If you want to learn more about the all-new Everest, check out this article. For a deep dive into the all-new Ranger, click these blue words. Now, if a test drive is what you’re looking for, the Ford Island Conquest is happening this weekend—you can try out both the Everest and Ranger there.

