All-new Ford Everest and Ranger pass ANCAP crash tests with flying colors

Ford’s latest offerings aren’t just tough off the beaten path. If the results from the latest round of Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) are anything to go by, they’re reliable when things take a turn a turn for the worst, too.

Both the all-new Ford Everest and Ranger managed to pass ANCAP crash test with five-star safety ratings. The ratings apply to all variants of the vehicles, save for the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor, which has yet to undergo testing.

The Everest was able to score 86% for adult occupant protection (AOP), 93% for child occupant protection (COP), 74% for vulnerable road user protection (VRUP), and 86% for safety assist.

Meanwhile, the Ranger received 84%, 93%, 74%, and 83% for AOP, COP, VRUP, and safety assist, respectively.

Units of the midsize SUV and pickup that underwent testing came equipped with dual front, curtain, front driver and passenger knee airbahs, and even a new center airbag for front occupants. Onboard advanced safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and an advanced speed assistance system.

“This is good news for fleets, families and tradies, as well as recreational consumers – everyone who uses these models for work and play,” ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said in a statement.

“A five-star safety rating isn’t an easy achievement, yet it is particularly important when considering the very broad range of uses for the Ranger and Everest.”

Good to know. How big of a consideration is safety when you’re choosing a new vehicle? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Ford Everest and Ranger ANCAP tests

