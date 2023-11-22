People just can't stop buying the all-new Ford Everest

Ford knows that Filipino customers love their SUVs and pickups. Despite having a relatively limited model range, it hasn’t stopped the brand from being consistently in the top five automakers in local sales.



One of its main cash cows is the Ford Everest. Unsurprisingly, it has been a smash hit since the all-new generation was introduced around July 2022. So, how well has it been selling, you ask? Ford satisfied that curiosity by giving out a few figures.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Transport guide: One Ayala’s routes, schedules, fares, and more

First impressions: The new fully electric BYD Atto 3 looks promising

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag



According to the automaker, the Everest is the second best-selling SUV in its segment. No surprises in guessing which is still in the lead in the sales tally, but we’re pretty sure it has a ‘T’ badge in front. Anyway, the sales for the third-ten Everest so far are at 6,693 units at the time of writing.



We’re pretty sure that Ford has sold more since then. Besides, we’re certain that the company sells more than seven Everests in a day with (almost) no effort. Either way, those numbers represent a growth of 255 percent from the previous year. Even more surprising is the fact that the Everest was the country’s top-selling midsize SUV for September 2023 with 1,254 sold.

PHOTO BY Charles BanaagCharles Banaag

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Having driven several variations of the all-new Ford Everest, we can’t blame the folks who’ve bought them. We’ve called it one of the most comfortable and capable SUVs out there, and it impresses on or off road. Sure, it’s not perfect, but it’s an SUV that’s hard to fault, at least from a testing perspective.

So it's congrats to the Everest for now, but there are greater challenges that lie ahead of it. The all-new Toyota Fortuner is on the way, along with the next-generation Mitsubishi Montero Sport. We can't say for sure which is the best just yet, but the next couple of years will be exciting for the segment.

PHOTO BY Ford

But while we wait, why not check out the prices for the Everest below?



Ford Everest prices as of November 2023:

Everest 2.0L Turbo Trend 4x2 - P1,799,000

Everest 2.0L Turbo Limited 4x2 - P2,019,000

Everest 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 - P2,109,000

Everest 2.0L Turbo Titanium+ 4x2 - P2,209,000

Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4x4 - P2,525,000