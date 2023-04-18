Shanghai 2023: The Ford Explorer Timberline is no Raptor, but that’s fine

It’s been a while since the sixth-generation Ford Explorer landed in the Philippines. Sure, the Everest has been far more popular, but the Explorer has been a surprisingly popular choice for those looking for a more premium SUV experience. There hasn’t been an update since its launch here, but over in China, things are a little different.

Recently, it received a facelift, but only for the Chinese market. It has a different front end, unique taillights, and a touchscreen for days. But not content with that, Ford of China added a new, off-road oriented version of the SUV, and it’s a localized version of the Timberline.

The Chinese version of the Explorer Timberline looks more brash and aggressive compared to its North American counterpart. Its wide grille features hexagonal patterns and is home to a pair of built-in LED auxiliary lights. A pair of orange tow hooks stick out around the bottom, and it loses most of its chrome trimmings to make it look more off-road ready.

There’s also the addition of gloss black cladding all over the lower section of the Explorer, along with a two-tone paint finish and a unique set of alloy wheels. You probably also noticed that the rims are smaller but the tires have a thicker profile. That’s because low profile tires won’t do you much good if you’re hitting the trails.

It’s worth pointing out that the China-spec Explorer has a different interior from the ones sold in the Philippines. The center stack is rearranged, and the shape of the dashboard is designed to fit the massive touchscreen that reaches until the passenger side area. As for the Timberline version, it features suede trim on the steering wheel and dashboard, along with contrast stitching. And to emphasize its off-road aspirations, there are mountain pattern elements throughout the cabin.

The Explorer Timberline gets all-terrain tires standard for more grip on the loose stuff. The Timberline also gets steel underbody protection and additional ground clearance over the standard model. A Torsen limited-slip rear differential is fitted to the Timberline, and that sends torque to the wheel with the most traction and serves as a substitute for a locking rear differential. And if that’s not enough, the terrain management system will sort itself out to keep you moving on the trail.

As for power, the Explorer Timberline uses the same engine as the Limited. That means it packs a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost that's good for 300hp and 320Nm of torque. A ten-speed automatic is the only transmission choice.