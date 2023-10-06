The Lightning Flash is the latest addition to Ford’s F-150 Lightning family

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a super good electric truck, and this week, the company announced a new mid-grade trim level that bundles some of this pickup’s most sought-after options. Wedging itself between the XLT and Lariat trims, this one’s called the Ford F-150 Lightning Flash. Lightning Flash. For real.

Name aside, there’s a ton to like about this new Lightning model. Most significantly, it comes with the truck’s extended-range battery pack; Ford says this F-150 Lightning should go 515km on a full charge. There’s a new heat pump, too, which aims to improve the pickup’s efficiency in cold weather.

PHOTO BY Ford

Ford is touting the Flash as a “tech-focused” Lightning trim, and as such, it comes standard with a 15.5-inch multimedia touchscreen. The Flash also has Ford’s updated BlueCruise 1.2 driver-assistance tech, which lets you take your hands off the wheel for extended periods of time on pre-mapped highways, as well as a towing pack that makes it easier to hook up and maneuver a trailer.

The Flash joins the F-150 Lightning lineup early next year, and Ford confirms this one will cost $72,090 (roughly P4.09 million), which includes a mandatory destination charge but does not factor in potential EV tax credits. The Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims will still be offered alongside the Flash, as will the posh Lightning Platinum, for all you fancy folks.

More photos of the Ford F-150 Lightning Flash:

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.