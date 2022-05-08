The Ford F-150 Lightning is now sold out in the US

Ford’s shiny new electric pickup truck—the F-150 Lightning—has already sold out its first year of production in the US.

In news that’ll surprise nobody, Ford has stated that “due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order.”

So, for those lucky enough to have secured one of the first cars, a boon: Both versions of the e-truck produce more power than when Ford first revealed it. The extended range Lightning now comes with 580hp (versus 563hp when revealed last year), while the standard-range truck punches out 452hp (against an original target of 426hp).

Not huge increases but still...more. Torque remains as per last year, which is a hefty 1,050Nm, so you can bank on 0-100kph in the mid-fours. For a big electric truck, that’s sufficient pace. Sufficient range, too—the final EPA estimate for the max range has increased to 515km for the extended-range battery.

Prices for the e-Ford start at under $40,000 (2.1 million), and US deliveries will begin this week. “We were seriously focused on raising the bar on this truck,” explains F-150 Lightning vehicle engineering manager Dapo Adewusi, “including after we revealed it, so we can deliver more for our customers”.

Wonder how much horsepower it’ll produce once customers start giving Ford their “feedback and ideas”…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

