Ford has trademarked the Focus nameplate in PH—is a comeback in the pipeline?

About a year ago, we saw an all-new Ford Focus unveiled in China. At the time, though, we didn’t really think it meant anything for our market. Until recently, that is.

See, unbeknownst to many of us, Ford has actually just registered the Focus as a trademark here in the Philippines. The carmaker apparently filed the registration back in October 2022. The trademark was then officially registered on March 9 earlier this year. This could mean that the nameplate is making a local comeback.

PHOTO BY Ford

When Cadillac filed a trademark here in the Philippines recently, we pointed out then that this could just mean the company intends to keep the ownership of the name here in the country. We reckon that might not be the case for Ford, as we can’t see any other brand trying to sell a different ‘Focus’ here in our market in the foreseeable future.

If Ford does intend to bring back the Focus here, then what could we be looking at? Well, over in China, the Focus is still available as both a sedan and a hatch. It’s available with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost that churns out 174hp and 243Nm, with an ‘Overboost’ mode that brings up torque to 270Nm. The powertrain comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Seeing as Ford Philippines has been missing small cars in its lineup for quite some time now, we really won’t be surprised if it ends up reviving the Focus here. It’s got a nice design with a punchy engine to boot, and we know that’s already enough to convince many Filipino car buyers.

PHOTO BY Ford

