Would you spec your Mustang Shelby GT500 with this retro finish?

Usually we’d be pretty cynical about shameless special editions, especially those that don’t involve much more than a new tin of paint and a massive premium over the standard car. With the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, though, we’re just not that annoyed.

This is basically just a ‘standard’ GT500 with its 750hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8, a seven-speed DSG ’box, and rear-wheel drive. There aren’t even any new bumpers or extra wings.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

There is some exclusive Brittany Blue exterior paint, though, that harks back to ’67, and you can have your stripes and GT500 logos either painted over the top or stuck on as vinyl. Retro just seems to work on a Mustang, doesn’t it?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the US, the Heritage Edition will cost an extra $2,140 (P108,000), which doesn’t seem all that bad either. Want those stripes hand-painted and you’ll be looking at a $12,140 (P611,000) premium. Ouch…

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.