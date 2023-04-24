The 2024 Ford Mustang has ‘Remote Rev’ and your neighbors might not like it

A few years ago, Ford introduced something called ‘Good Neighbor Mode’ in the Ford Mustang. After all, the ‘Stang’s V8 rumble is music to our ears, but the neighbors of its owners might not think the same. Now, Ford has fitted the all-new Mustang with a feature that will ‘Wake up family, friends, and bystanders from afar’. Those are Ford’s words, not ours.

PHOTO BY Ford

Dubbed Remote Rev, it allows the person holding the Mustang’s key fob to rev its engine without having to step in the car. To activate this mode, the holder has to press the lock button once and press the remote start button twice. That starts up the engine, but to rev the engine remotely, it requires additional steps.

The key fob holder needs to press the unlock button and the lock button in that order so they can rev away. Of course, it doesn’t give you the full redline rev right away. It starts out at 3,000 rpm, then goes up to 4,000 rpm, and maxes out at 5,000 rpm.

PHOTO BY Ford

This feature is available for both EcoBoost and V8-powered Mustangs, as long as it’s fitted with the optional active exhaust system. While it’s interesting that the EcoBoost Mustang is available with this feature, the turbocharged four-cylinder just doesn’t have the same soundtrack as the V8. Ford did point out that Remote Rev is only for Mustangs equipped with an automatic transmission. Why, you ask? It’s not exactly safe to start a car in-gear, and because you still have to depress the clutch so the car wouldn’t lurch forward when it’s started.

That said, if the all-new Mustangs coming into the country get that feature, it’s best not to play around with that feature in a quiet neighborhood or a car meet. You wouldn’t want to be that obnoxious person who’ll rattle everyone’s eardrums for some giggles. It’s a neat little gizmo, for sure, but do rev responsibly if you want to play with it.