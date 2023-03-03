Ford PH has bumped the Ranger Wildtrak’s SRP by P25k

It’s not just the Everest that’s gotten significant price adjustments in Ford Philippines’ lineup—its Ranger stablemate has received the same treatment.

Of the eight Ranger variants available, only the XLT retains its price tag. The top two Wildtrak trims see P25,000 price bumps, while other variants get P15,000 increases. The XLS 4x2 MT variant gets it slightly worse, as it’s now P20,000 pricier than before.

See? It’s not just midsize SUV prices that are shooting up—it’s been the same story for pickups this year, too. In any case, you can check out the Ranger’s full price list below.

Ford Ranger 2023 prices:

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Ford Ranger 2.0 Bi-turbo Wildtrak 4x4 AT – P1,910,000 (+P25,000)

(+P25,000) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo Wildtrak 4x2 AT – P1,604,000 (+P25,000)

(+P25,000) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo Sport 4x4 AT – P1,614,000 (+P15,000)

(+P15,000) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo Sport 4x2 AT – P1,494,000 (+P15,000)

(+P15,000) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo XLT 4x2 AT – P1,374,000 (unchanged)

(unchanged) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo XLS 4x2 AT – P1,293,000 (+P15,000)

(+P15,000) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo XLS 4x2 MT – P1,218,000 (+P20,000)

(+P20,000) Ford Ranger 2.0 Turbo XL 4x4 MT – P1,213,000 (+P15,000)

Frankly, we aren’t that bothered by these changes at this point. Because if we’re on the topic of Ford’s pickups, all we’re really wondering about now is when the all-new Ranger Raptor is coming. It’s been a year since it landed in Thailand. We’ve been keeping a close eye on this since September, too. Soon enough, we hope.

