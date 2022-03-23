The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has landed in Thailand

It’s not just the next-gen Everest and Ranger that have been added to Ford’s Thailand lineup—the carmaker has also launched the all-new Ranger Raptor at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show.

The new Ranger Raptor first made its global debut a month back. It boasted next-gen Ford styling with a Ranger-esque grille, and it packed a pretty mean punch to boot. Thanks to its brand-new gasoline twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, a healthy 392hp and 583Nm was the result, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford initially said the 2.0-liter bi-turbocharged diesel engine would still be made available in other markets, which raised doubts on whether or not our region would get the new powertrain. Well, the good news is that Thailand’s Ranger Raptor packs that same V6, so there’s a chance we could be seeing the new engine when the performance truck lands in our market.

Other improvements to the new Raptor include the 12-inch vertical touchscreen with Ford Sync 4A voice control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Like the regular Ranger, the Raptor has a 360-degree-view monitor as well.

The Ranger Raptor comes equipped with a four-wheel-drive layout, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod in T285/70 R17 performance all-terrain BFGoodrich K02 High tires. The pickup also has a Trail Control function which optimizes speed control for off-road driving. Drivers can also select from a wide range of driving, steering-wheel control, vibration control, and exhaust control modes.

We’re still uncertain if and when this new Ranger Raptor will officially land and if it’ll also be available with a gasoline-powered V6 on our shores. But if this Thailand launch is anything to go by, then we have reasons to be hopeful.

