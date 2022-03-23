We could be seeing the all-new Ford Ranger in PH soon

It looks like we’re getting closer and closer to a local Ford Ranger launch. The next-generation pickup has just been launched at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show, which indicates it might be headed to the Philippines next.

The all-new Ford Ranger lands in Thailand with its new macho look. C-shaped headlights flank the large new grille up front, while stylish taillights and a more sculpted tailgate make up the rear end. We won’t go into detail about the design anymore because we’ve done that before, so if you simply want to see what’s changed with the all-new model, read our style review here. Instead, let’s talk more about the engine and the tech.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The all-new Ranger can be had in the Thai market with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel that generates 168hp and 405Nm of torque, or a 2.0-liter bi-turbocharged diesel mill capable of 207hp and 500Nm. The former is mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the latter gets a 10-speed automatic.

ALSO READ:

SMC to reopen Skyway to buses, closed vans starting April 1

Feast your eyes on the all-new Ford Everest

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

The new pickup’s new tech arsenal is headlined by the new 10.1-inch infotainment system (upgradable to 12 inches) with Ford Sync 4A connectivity and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 360-degree-view monitor with an off-road display, a wireless charging pad, and a fully digital instrument cluster are also available.

The new Ranger has been listed in the ‘Coming Soon’ section on Ford Philippines’ website for quite some time now, and this launch in Thailand suggests the truck’s arriving sooner rather than later. We’re stoked, especially if we’ll also be getting all these new tech and features in our market.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.