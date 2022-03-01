Feast your eyes on the all-new Ford Everest

Out with all the wrapped-up previews and silhouette teasers—Ford has finally unveiled the all-new Everest.

“When we started imagining the next-gen Everest, we started not at the beginning but at the end: With our customers,” said Ford Everest chief platform engineer Ian Foston. “They’re people who like adventure, recreation and being able to go out with family and friends. Whether they’re conquering sand, rocks, or city life, these customers appreciate the utility, capability, and spaciousness of an SUV.”

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

The next-generation model debuts with a very rugged, Ranger-like design. It ditches the old and typical headlights for C-shaped lamps flanking the wide new grille. Said grille can be had with an all-black finish or with chrome outlines, depending on the variant.

The SUV also gets a major overhaul out back. In addition to the new stylish taillights, Ford has also added a massive panel that spans the width of the liftgate. The rear gives the Everest a very bold appearance.

“We showed customers the Everest at several points during the design process, and their feedback was consistent: They loved the exterior with the strong and rugged design, but they also thought it was sleek and modern,” said Ford China and International Markets Group design director Max Wolff. “They said that the Everest would give them the confidence to go off-road; it looks like a proper SUV.”

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

It’s a bit of a contrast inside the new Everest, though, as many customers reportedly want a ‘sanctuary’ when they step inside the vehicle. As a result, Ford has created a cabin inspired by modern homes, boasting premium materials, smooth finishes, and even ambient lighting to boot.

It’s still as premium as ever, but Ford has also added some nifty bits to provide more utility for passengers. For example, the second-row seats now slide further forward to enable easier egress and ingress for third-row passengers. There’s also a wireless charger and under-floor storage space out back.

Also, depending on the trim level, the Everest features an 8- or 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that’s paired with a 10.1- or 12-inch touchscreen display. The head units come with the latest Ford Sync 4A connectivity and can be linked with the FordPass mobile app.

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Before we move onto the safety features, let’s talk engines. Ford has confirmed that the next-gen Everest can be had with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 mill. It will also be available with a 2.0-liter single-turbo or bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, as well as a 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline powertrain. Depending on the model and engine, the vehicles can be spec’d with a six-speed automatic or a 10-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox.

Now, as for the safety department, this is where the all-new Everest excels. It is now equipped with more driver-assist tech than ever such as blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, a lane-keeping system with road-edge detection, and pre-collision assist.

Evasive steer assist and adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centering functions are also available. The former is new for the Everest, and it uses sensors and cameras to help avoid collisions. If an imminent and potentially unavoidable crash is detected, the feature provides additional steering support to help drivers steer away with less effort.

As a bonus, Ford’s Active Park Assist 2.0 is also equipped in the all-new Everest, allowing automated parking into parallel or perpendicular stops with the push of a button.

PHOTO BY Ford

“Our team was focused on one goal—to make this Everest the safest we’ve ever created,” said Ford IMG driver assistance technology engineer Stefan Seemann. “From a more robust structure and chassis to new and innovative safety technologies, next-gen Everest is equipped to help reduce stress behind the wheel and help keep drivers focused on the road ahead.”

Ford has yet to reveal specific figures as of this writing, but we expect other important info to come out soon. Excited?

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

