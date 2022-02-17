Save the date: Ford will reveal the next-generation Everest on March 1

Get your calendars ready, people: Ford has confirmed that the all-new Everest will be revealed on March 1.

The official reveal will be streamed live via Ford Philippines’ Facebook page and YouTube channel at 3pm. During the event, Ford chief platform engineer Ian Foston and design director Max Wolff will take a deep dive into the next-generation midsize SUV and discuss its design and performance.

“Our intention from the beginning was to communicate the capability of next-gen Everest with a modern, strong exterior design,” said Wolff. “On the interior, we created a sanctuary with premium appointments in which customers could feel relaxed and in control, no matter what was going on outside.”

We already got a good glimpse of the all-new model—albeit wrapped in camo—when Ford released its first official photos a while back. Come next month, we’ll finally be able to see the vehicle without all the covers. Are you stoked for the big reveal, readers? You can also check out Ford’s newest teaser below:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.