All-new Ford Everest makes ASEAN debut, previews what PH market could get

Well, we finally have some idea what the local market will get when Ford Philippines finally brings in the all-new Everest.

The next-generation midsize SUV has just made its debut at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show, and the carmaker has finally given fans some specs to go along with the visuals.

2022 Ford Everest

In Thailand, the 2022 Ford Everest will come available with two engine options. The first is a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine capable of 207hp at 3,750rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,750-2,000rpm. The second choice is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel capable of 168hp at 3,500rpm and 405Nm between 1,750-2,000rpm. The former gets paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while the latter has shifting handled by a six-speed automatic.

Two variants make an appearance on Ford’s official Thailand website. There’s the Titanium+ 4x4, which gets the bi-turbo mill, and the Sport 4x2 which comes with the single-turbo option. Sadly, it doesn’t appear the V6 option has made its way to the market, which might be an indication that it won’t be available here either. If you want that one, you’re going to have to head to Australia.

PHOTO BY Ford

Besides what’s under the hood, variants are separated by a handful of exterior and interior features. Higher-end units come with 20-inch alloy wheels featuring a different design, larger 12-inch displays inside (for both the touchscreen and instrument cluster), black leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, more power outlets in the second row. If you’re after a stealthier vibe, however, the Sport’s darkened exterior elements might be something you’ll like.

Available tech features include a 360-degree camera, a wireless phone charger, automated tailgate, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, automatic parking assistance, and reverse brake assist. Intelligent cruise control is also available, and having seven airbags is always a welcome assurance.

So, what do you think of these specs? Are they worth waiting for or would you rather get something that’s already available locally?

2022 Ford Everest

2022 Ford Everest

2022 Ford Everest

2022 Ford Everest

2022 Ford Everest

