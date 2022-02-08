Don’t mistake the budget-friendly Ford Maverick for a major underdog

Trucks in the US? In general, we’re talking big, burly, gas-guzzling behemoths that look like they can swallow Asian hatchbacks whole. One would think that a smaller segment offering like the Ford Maverick—the car brand’s modest new pickup—might have the odds stacked against it in such a climate. Turns out this is anything but the case.

The American manufacturer has dropped its US sales figures for January 2022, and the Maverick finds itself doing reasonably well in the truck-obsessed nation with a total of 6,513 units sold.

Yes, that figure pales in comparison to the Ford F-Series’ whopping 50,543 units sold, but it’s good enough to put the Maverick ahead of its larger counterpart (and a familiar name around these parts), the Ranger (5,237 units sold). For what it’s worth, the Maverick also managed to outsell the Transit (4,925 units), Expedition (4,725 units), and even the Mustang (5,671 units).

How compact is the new Ford Maverick?

Perhaps more impressively, 3,549 of the Maverick units sold in January 2022 came equipped with hybrid powertrains. Perhaps a sign that Americans are becoming more conscious of the emissions they leave behind while driving?

With a relatively compact form factor and a pair of practical engine options—a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder hybrid with 191hp and 210Nm, and a 2.0-liter EcoBoost gasoline capable of 250hp and 375Nm—Ford has opted to focus on utility here. This, combined with an ultra-affordable $20,000 (just over P1 million) starting price, definitely makes the Maverick a must-try option for American buyers on a serious budget.

You can check out Ford’s full US sales report for January 2022 here. It’s still early in its life cycle, but it appears the Maverick is on the right track. Is this an offering you would like to see available in the Philippine setting one day?

Ford Maverick photos

