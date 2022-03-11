This electric Ford Mustang can whip out 536hp and a whopping 1,500Nm

This is it, the final production version of Charge’s rather delightful electric Mustang. It’s not a restoration, before you ask—it’s “a brand-new electric Mustang, completely redefined,” according to Charge boss Mark Roberts.

Only 499 of these e-Stangs will be built. Each one is an officially licensed shell (based on the 1967 Fastback), filled with 64kWh battery packs fueling peak power of 400kW—around 536hp and a frankly incalculable 1,500Nm of torque. Which is about as much as Superman deployed when he turned back Planet Earth.

Hyperbole aside, Charge reckons the electric Mustang is good for 0-60mph (97kph) in 3.9sec, while the projected range stands at 322km. It’ll accept 50kW DC charging so that battery can be topped up reasonably quickly, and each car will be hand-built in London to the buyer’s exacting spec.

Indeed, Roberts wants each customer “to personalize their cars to express their creativity and personality in the colors, materials and details.” Go on, folks, be brave. It’s an electric Mustang.

“We’ve respected the iconic silhouette and the classic lines of the ’67,” Roberts added, “but we’ve given the car a fresh, contemporary feel by streamlining features and minimizing panels.” Certainly looks fantastic. Though, they come with a fantastic price tag too – each car starts at £350,000 (P23.9 million).

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

