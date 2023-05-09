Mark your calendars: Ford is launching the next-gen Ranger Raptor on May 18

This is it, people. After months of waiting, Ford Philippines has now confirmed that the Ranger Raptor is finally arriving on May 18. Yes, that’s just a little over a week from now as of this writing.

The American carmaker has confirmed the details via the official media invite. That’s all we have for now, though, so all we can do is speculate on what the PH-spec truck will be. Fortunately for us, we already have an idea thanks to what Thailand has in its market.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

In case you missed it, the Ranger Raptor was also previewed at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show just a while back. From all that we’ve seen so far, we can probably guess that the local units will come with the same 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engines that are available in select Everest and Ranger variants. This powertrain churns out 208hp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Of course, other standard Raptor stuff here include the wider track, the bigger wheels with the chunky tires, and the more aggressive-looking exterior design. It gets that signature Ford badge spelled out on the grille as well.

Just a few more days to go, then. Stoked? If you’ve been waiting around for this new truck, keep an eye out for our content on the day of the launch.

