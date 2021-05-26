Should Ford consider bringing the Ranger Raptor Special Edition to PH?

Remember the new special-edition Ranger Raptor that was set to be launched in Europe? Well, it has officially been unveiled, folks, and now we finally have a good look at the truck. We now also get to see the entirety of the short film The Good, The Bad and the Bad-RSE, too, but more on that later.

First, let’s check out the truck’s design. Now, if it looks familiar, then that’s because you may have already seen the Ranger Raptor X from Australia—the Ranger Raptor Special Edition is basically the same as that one, but under a different name.

This latest Raptor also gets striped exterior accents from one end to another, as well as a good dose of matte black bits. Inside, meanwhile, it sports two-tone leather seats and red contrast stitching all around. The instrument panel also gets a Raceway Grey finish, which is exclusive to this special-edition variant.

No mechanical changes were made here, so this Ranger Raptor is still powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine that generates 210hp and 500Nm of torque that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

“The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘bad-ass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable,” said Ford Performance, Ford of Europe manager Stefan Muenzinger. “Starring in its own Spaghetti Western movie is the perfect way to demonstrate Ranger Raptor Special Edition’s style and off-road capability.”

Seeing as Ford is bringing this new Ranger Raptor over to more markets, would you like to see it land on our shores as well? Considering how popular the pickup is among Filipinos, that just might be a sensible move. Anyway, you can check out more photos of it below. We’ve also embedded below the short film we previously mentioned. Enjoy.

